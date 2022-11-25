 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU demands quick fix from U.S. of green subsidy law

Nov 25, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, will make the United States a world leader in the electric vehicle market at its expense.

European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to resolve differences with Washington over U.S. plans to give tax credits to consumers buying electric vehicles and other green products as long as they are made in North America.

Czech industry and trade minister Josef Sikela said all 27 EU members were concerned. He told reporters before a meeting of national trade ministers that time was running out and expressed hope a solution could be found by Dec. 5 when top U.S. and EU officials will meet.

Ministers were set to be briefed on the progress made by a joint U.S.-EU taskforce launched at the start of November to address the issue.

Dutch trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher, describing the act as "very worrisome", said the taskforce had to "get a move on" and produce results as soon as possible.

Swedish counterpart Johan Forssell said the time frame was tight.