English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    EU considers mandatory ban on using Huawei to build 5G

    The move comes as a response to increasing concerns in Brussels about certain national governments delaying action on the matter, the officials told the newspaper.

    Reuters
    June 07, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST
    EU considers mandatory ban on using Huawei to build 5G

    EU considers mandatory ban on using Huawei to build 5G

    The European Union is considering a mandatory ban on member states using companies that might pose a security risk in their 5G networks, including China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

    The move comes as a response to increasing concerns in Brussels about certain national governments delaying action on the matter, the officials told the newspaper.

    The EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton informed telecoms ministers at a meeting last Friday that only a third of EU countries had implemented Huawei bans in critical areas, the report said.

    EU and Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #5G #EU #Huawei #World News
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 06:29 am