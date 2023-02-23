 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU Commission to ban TikTok on staff phones, citing security

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Breton however declined to give further details at a news conference on whether there were any incidents involving TikTok.

The European Commission is suspending Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok from its employees’ corporate phones, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday, citing a focus on cybersecurity.

”To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission’s Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service,” the EU executive said in a statement.

”This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission,” it said.