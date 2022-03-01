English
    EU commission proposes sanction on RT, Sputnik access to Europe

    The sanction means that EU operators will be prohibited from broadcasting, facilitating or otherwise contributing to the dissemination of any RT and Sputnik content, according to EU industry chief Thierry Breton.

    Reuters
    March 01, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    Representative Image | Source: Reuters

    The European Commission is seeking EU countries’ approval to sanction Russian state-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik by restricting their access to the European media market regardless of their distribution channel.

    The sanction means that EU operators will be prohibited from broadcasting, facilitating or otherwise contributing to the dissemination of any RT and Sputnik content, according to EU industry chief Thierry Breton.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    This includes transmission or distribution via cable, satellite, IPTV, internet video sharing platforms or applications, whether new or pre-installed.

    The sanction will also apply to licences, authorisations and distribution agreements, which would be suspended. Breton expects to get the green light from EU countries later on Tuesday.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 02:16 pm

