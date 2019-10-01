App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EU Commission clears Novelis' acquisition of Aleris, with conditions

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the acquisition of aluminium automotive body sheets producer Aleris by its larger competitor Novelis on the condition that it sells Aleris's sheets business in Europe.

Under EU law, the Commission watches over competition issues in the bloc, and has to approve mergers and acquisitions.

"The Commission found that the divested assets constitute a viable integrated business that would enable a suitable buyer to effectively compete with the merged entity. Feedback received from market participants on the proposed commitments confirmed the Commission's view," it said in a statement.

"The Commission therefore concluded that the transaction, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns," it said.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #World News

