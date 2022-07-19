English
    EU, China to hold trade dialogue amid simmering tensions

    Reuters
    July 19, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
    Representative image

    The European Union and China will hold a high-level economic and trade dialogue on Tuesday amidst tensions over a number of issues including the war in Ukraine, Xinjiang and an as yet unratified investment agreement.

    "The 9th #EUChina High-Level Economic & Trade Dialogue takes place tomorrow 19/07," Executive Vice President of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, said on his Twitter account on Monday.

    "I look forward to co-chairing this important event together with China Vice-Premier Liu He."

    The dialogue will be virtual and will take place in the afternoon Beijing time on Tuesday, Western diplomatic sources told Reuters.

    The last round of such dialogue was in July 2020 and was also led by Dombrovskis and Liu.
