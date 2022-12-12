 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

EU chiefs shocked by European Parliament corruption probe

Reuters
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the "full force of law" had to be brought to bear in the case.

(Representative image: Reuters)

European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making.

Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros ($631,800) in Brussels on Friday as part of the probe, which has triggered calls for more oversight of European policymaking.

Four people were arrested and charged with "participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption," prosecutors said in a statement on Sunday.

They did not name the suspects, but a source close to the case said one of the European Parliament's vice presidents, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, was amongst those charged. Her office did not respond to a request for a comment.

The European Parliament said at the weekend it had suspended Kaili from her duties. The Greek socialist PASOK party said it was expelling her from its ranks.

"Certainly the news is very worrisome," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.