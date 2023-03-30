 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen urges caution in tech trade with China

Associated Press
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST

Von der Leyen said that the EU should focus its defenses on sensitive high-tech areas like microelectronics, quantum computing, robotics, artificial intelligence and the biotech sector.

The European Union must be prepared to develop measures to protect trade and investment that China might exploit for its own security and military purposes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Thursday.

Speaking before a trip to China planned for next week, von der Leyen said that it's important to stop sensitive technologies that could be used in security crackdowns or to restrict human rights from falling into Beijing's hands.

"China's changing policies may require us to develop new defensive tools for some critical sectors," she said. "Where dual-use purposes cannot be excluded or human rights might be implicated, there will need to be a clear line on whether investments or exports are in our own security interests."

The commission, the EU's executive branch, manages international trade on behalf of the 27 member countries and defends their interests at the World Trade Organization.