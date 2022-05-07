 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort: Report

Reuters
May 07, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

The deal would lead to the United States rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran, and in return the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity.

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

The European Union is making a last-ditch attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal and break a deadlock, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times that he was seeking a middle way to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts to seal a deal.

The deal would lead to the United States rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran, and in return the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity, the FT reported.

Reuters
TAGS: #European Union (EU) #nuclear deal
first published: May 7, 2022 02:56 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.