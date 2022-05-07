English
    EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort: Report

    The deal would lead to the United States rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran, and in return the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity.

    Reuters
    May 07, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    The European Union is making a last-ditch attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal and break a deadlock, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

    The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times that he was seeking a middle way to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts to seal a deal.

    The deal would lead to the United States rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran, and in return the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity, the FT reported.



    Reuters
    first published: May 7, 2022 02:56 pm
