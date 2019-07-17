App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Amazon over merchant data

The investigation will focus on Amazon's standard agreements with marketplace sellers and its use of data in choosing winners of the "buy box", which allows consumers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

EU antitrust regulators will investigate Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, to see if its use of other merchants' data breaches EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said on July 17.

The investigation will focus on Amazon's standard agreements with marketplace sellers and its use of data in choosing winners of the "buy box", which allows consumers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts, the EU enforcer said.
