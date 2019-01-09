App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

EU adds Iran intelligence unit to terror list over Europe attacks

National ministers meeting in Brussels on January 8 agreed to the move, which became effective on January 9 and leads to the freezing of assets.

Representative Image
Representative Image
The European Union added two Iranian individuals and the directorate for internal security of the Iranian Ministry for intelligence to the bloc's terrorist list, it said in a statement on January 9.

"These listings have been adopted by the Council as part of its response to recent foiled attacks on the European soil," the statement said.

National ministers meeting in Brussels on January 8 agreed to the move, which became effective on January 9 and leads to the freezing of assets.

 
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 03:07 pm

