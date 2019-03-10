Ethiopian Airlines says flight has crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members

An Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashed early on March 10 with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, a spokesman for the airline told Reuters.

Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, the airline said, confirming the plane was a Boeing 737-800 MAX.

"It is confirmed it happened 8.44 (am)," said the spokesman who did not give his name.

The prime minister's office sent condolences via Twitter to the families of those lost in the crash.