App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Ethiopian Airlines black boxes showed 'clear similarities' with Lion Air crash: Ministry

Both planes were Boeing 737 MAX 8s, and both crashed minutes after take off after pilots reported flight control problems. Concern over the plane's safety caused aviation authorities worldwide to ground the model, wiping billions of dollars off Boeing's market value.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Analysis of the data from the black boxes of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed killing all 157 people on board showed 'clear similarities' with October's Lion Air crash, a spokesman for the Ethiopian Transport Ministry said.

Both planes were Boeing 737 MAX 8s, and both crashed minutes after take off after pilots reported flight control problems. Concern over the plane's safety caused aviation authorities worldwide to ground the model, wiping billions of dollars off Boeing's market value.

"It was the same case with the Indonesian (Lion Air) one. There were clear similarities between the two crashes so far," spokesman Muse Yiheyis told Reuters.

"The data was successfully recovered. Both the American team and our (Ethiopian) team validated it. The minister thanked the French government. We will let you know more after three or four days."

A preliminary report on the crash is to be released within 30 days, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the transport minister.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 07:40 am

tags #Ethiopian Airlines #Lion Air #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Vote of Discontent: How Does NOTA Impact the Election Results?

Rodriguez Bags Hat-trick as Bayern Exorcise Liverpool Frustrations

Everton Win Stifles Chelsea Boss Sarri's Top-four Hopes

Fantastic Messi Hat-trick Blows Away Betis

Canada's Bianca Andreescu Topples Kerber to Win Indian Wells WTA Title

Thiem Rallies to Deny Federer Sixth ATP Indian Wells Masters Title

Censoring is not Part of a Democracy, It's a Big Mistake in a Democrac ...

LIVE Updates | Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Today, Funeral Process ...

'I was a Marxist and Parrikar an RSS Man But Ideology Never Bothered O ...

Manohar Parrikar: BJP's crisis man in Goa

Ex-SC judge Justice PC Ghose to be India's first Lokpal

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

India now has 2,293 political parties, 149 registered between January ...

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex Nifty to open in green amid positive glo ...

Top brokerage calls for Monday: Macquarie maintains underperform on Ba ...

Here are the bulk/block deals from March 15

Eight of top 10 companies add Rs 1.4 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC edge FC Goa in extra time in cagey final to ...

Jet Airways grounds operations at Abu Dhabi airport from today for ind ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

Shah Faesal launches Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement; aims to purs ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.