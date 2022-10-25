English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa

    The peace talks are being mediated by the African Union and are the first formal ones since war broke out two years ago.

    Reuters
    October 25, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
    Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (Image: twitter/@NobelPrize)

    Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (Image: twitter/@NobelPrize)

    Peace talks between an Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman said.

    The peace talks are being mediated by the African Union and are the first formal ones since war broke out two years ago.

    South Africa is ready to serve as a host and provide assistance to the peace talks, Ramaphosa’s spokesman Vincent Magwenya told a news conference.

    Magwenya added that South Africa hoped the talks would lead to lasting peace for the people of Ethiopia.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Africa #African Union #Ethiopia #South Africa #war
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 05:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.