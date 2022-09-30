English
    Ericsson wins Greenland 5G deal

    Reuters
    September 30, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
    Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has been contracted to build a 5G network in Greenland, initially covering three towns, local phone company Tusass said on Friday.

    Deploying Ericsson equipment and Netgear routers, Tusass will bring high-speed wireless internet to the sparsely populated island without resorting to expensive and hard-to-deploy cables, the company said.

    A further 10 towns, including Greenland’s capital Nuuk, are set to follow next.

    Tusass said it plans to invest around 1 billion Danish crowns ($131.3 million) to secure and expand Greenland’s infrastructure and improve communication.

    Greenland, an island of just 56,000 people, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has broad autonomy.

    Reuters
    Tags: #5G Services #Ericsson #Greenland #Internet #Netgear routers #Sweden telecom #Tusass
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 05:50 pm
