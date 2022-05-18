English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ericsson to restructure operations, two executives to depart

    A new business unit was created by merging digital services and managed services to increase its cloud expertise and build products for automation and artificial intelligence.

    Reuters
    May 18, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
    Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

    Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

    Ericsson on Wednesday laid out plans to restructure its operating units to focus on mobile infrastructure and business customers, and announced that two senior executives will leave the company.

    A new business unit was created by merging digital services and managed services to increase its cloud expertise and build products for automation and artificial intelligence.

    The unit will be led by Per Narvinger, who joined Ericsson in 1997.

    A new unit for enterprise wireless business, to be led by Cradlepoint CEO George Mulhern, will develop 5G-related products to meet the needs of big businesses.

    Ericsson executives, Arun Bansal, currently executive vice president, and Peter Laurin, head of business area managed services, will leave the company.

    Close
    The new organisation will take effect June 1.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Ericsson #World News
    first published: May 18, 2022 12:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.