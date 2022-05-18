Ericsson to restructure operations, two executives to depart

Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

Ericsson on Wednesday laid out plans to restructure its operating units to focus on mobile infrastructure and business customers, and announced that two senior executives will leave the company.

A new business unit was created by merging digital services and managed services to increase its cloud expertise and build products for automation and artificial intelligence.

The unit will be led by Per Narvinger, who joined Ericsson in 1997.

A new unit for enterprise wireless business, to be led by Cradlepoint CEO George Mulhern, will develop 5G-related products to meet the needs of big businesses.

Ericsson executives, Arun Bansal, currently executive vice president, and Peter Laurin, head of business area managed services, will leave the company.

The new organisation will take effect June 1.





