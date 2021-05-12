MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Ericsson to pay 80 million euros after settling damages claim with Nokia

Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

Reuters
May 12, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST
Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

Telecoms gear maker Ericsson has reached an agreement with Finland's Nokia to pay a settlement of 80 million euros ($97.0 million), it said on Wednesday.

Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

"The amount reflects uncertainty, risk, expense, and potential distraction from business focus associated with a potentially lengthy and complex litigation," it said in a statement.

The Swedish company added that the remainder of the settlement amount would be made in similar installments in2022 and 2023 respectively, impacting cash-flow.
Reuters
TAGS: #Ericsson #Nokia #Telecom #World News
first published: May 12, 2021 12:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.