    Ericsson to invest in 6G network research in Britain

    The Swedish company, which supplies 5G gear to all four British mobile networks, said the 10-year initiative would help drive the development of next-generation 6G networks, which are expected to be commercially available around 2030.

    Reuters
    November 22, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
    Ericsson

    Networks equipment maker Ericsson said it would invest millions of pounds in 6G mobile research in Britain, working with universities on hardware security, AI and cognitive networks and quantum computing.

    The Swedish company, which supplies 5G gear to all four British mobile networks, said the 10-year initiative would help drive the development of next-generation 6G networks, which are expected to be commercially available around 2030.

    Ericsson's UK and Ireland chief executive Katherine Ainley said British universities were doing world-beating research in some of the technologies that would underpin next-generation networks.

    "We will establish a team of 20 experienced researchers here in the UK, and we will also look to sponsor students as well," she said. "Our initial focus will be 6G networking and hardware security."
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 03:03 pm