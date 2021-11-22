MARKET NEWS

English
World

Ericsson to buy cloud firm Vonage for $6.2 billion

"The merger agreement was approved unanimously by the Board of Vonage," Ericsson said in a statement.

Reuters
November 22, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

Mobile telecoms equipment maker Ericsson said on Monday it had agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion.

"The transaction builds upon Ericsson’s stated intent to expand globally in wireless enterprise, offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030."
first published: Nov 22, 2021 11:58 am

