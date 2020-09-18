172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|ericsson-to-acquire-cradlepoint-in-1-1-billion-deal-5855591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ericsson to acquire Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion deal

The Swedish firm said operating margins would be negatively affected by about 1% in 2021 and 2022, with half of it related to amortization of intangible assets.

Reuters

Telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Friday it would acquire Cradlepoint, a provider of wireless WAN solutions, in a deal worth $1.1 billion on an enterprise-value basis.

Idaho, U.S.-based Cradlepoint had sales of 1.2 billion crowns ($137 million) in 2019, with a gross margin of 61%.

Ericsson said its 2022 group financial targets remained unchanged.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 11:51 am

tags #World News

