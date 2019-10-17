Ericsson third-quarter core profit tops forecast, lifts 2020 sales target

The Swedish firm, a rival of Finland's Nokia and China's Huawei, said it was now targeting sales of 230-240 billion Swedish crowns in 2020 up from 210-220 billion previously.
Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson reported quarterly core earnings far ahead of market expectations on October 17 and lifted its 2020 sales target citing a stronger market and currency effects.
The Swedish firm, a rival of Finland's Nokia and China's Huawei, said it was now targeting sales of 230-240 billion Swedish crowns in 2020 up from 210-220 billion previously.Adjusted third-quarter operating earnings at the mobile network gear maker rose to 6.5 billion crowns ($664.74 million)($) from 3.8 billion a year earlier, beating the 5.2 billion mean forecast seen in a Refinitiv poll.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 10:55 am