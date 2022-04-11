Ericsson suspends all business in Russia

Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Monday it was suspending its business in Russia indefinitely.

"In the light of recent events and of European Union sanctions, the company will now suspend its affected business with customers in Russia indefinitely," it said in a statement.

Employees in Russia will be placed on paid leave, it said.

Ericsson said it would record a 900 million crown ($95 million) provision in the first quarter for impairment of assets and other exceptional costs related to the move.

In February, Ericsson paused deliveries to customers in Russia.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes