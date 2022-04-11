English
    Ericsson suspends all business in Russia

    Reuters
    April 11, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

    Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Monday it was suspending its business in Russia indefinitely.

    "In the light of recent events and of European Union sanctions, the company will now suspend its affected business with customers in Russia indefinitely," it said in a statement.

    Employees in Russia will be placed on paid leave, it said.

    Ericsson said it would record a 900 million crown ($95 million) provision in the first quarter for impairment of assets and other exceptional costs related to the move.

    In February, Ericsson paused deliveries to customers in Russia.



    Reuters
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 01:08 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.