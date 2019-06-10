App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ericsson signs license agreement with Intellectual Ventures

The Swedish mobile gear maker said the agreement included a lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year, resulting in a $43 million jury verdict in favour of patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ericsson expects a negative impact on operating income in segment Networks in the current quarter after it reached an agreement to end all patent infringement lawsuits with Intellectual Ventures, the Swedish company said on Monday.

The Swedish mobile gear maker said the agreement included a lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year, resulting in a $43 million jury verdict in favour of patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures.

"While the terms of the agreement are confidential, Ericsson expects a negative impact on operating income within segment Networks in Q2 2019," Ericsson said in a statement.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.