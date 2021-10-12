Ericsson signs 5-year 5G contract with AT&T

Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

Sweden’s Ericsson said it has won a five-year contract from AT&T to help build its 5G network in the United States.

AT&T, which won an auction earlier this year for C-Band spectrum, plans to use Ericsson’s gear to launch its 5G standalone network.