you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Ericsson signs 5-year 5G contract with AT&T

AT&T, which won an auction earlier this year for C-Band spectrum, plans to use Ericsson’s gear to launch its 5G standalone network.

Reuters
October 12, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST
Sweden’s Ericsson said it has won a five-year contract from AT&T to help build its 5G network in the United States.

AT&T, which won an auction earlier this year for C-Band spectrum, plans to use Ericsson’s gear to launch its 5G standalone network.
Tags: #5G #AT&T #Ericsson #World News
first published: Oct 12, 2021 07:33 am

