MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Ericsson settles patent dispute with Samsung

The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from Jan. 1, 2021, it said in a statement.

Reuters
May 07, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Q12. The development of the

Q12. The development of the "short-link" radio technology was initiated in 1989 by Nils Rydbeck, CTO at Ericsson Mobile in Lund, Sweden and Johan Ullman. What was it later called?

Ericsson said on Friday it had reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses with Samsung, ending a dispute that hit the Swedish telecom equipment maker's first-quarter revenue.

The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from Jan. 1, 2021, it said in a statement.

Ericsson expects second-quarter patent licensing revenue to be between 2 billion Swedish crowns ($237.30 million) to 2.5 billion crowns.
Reuters
TAGS: #Ericsson #Samsung #World News
first published: May 7, 2021 11:52 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.