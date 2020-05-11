Ericsson raises 2025 forecast for 5G subscriptions due to pandemic

Sweden's Ericsson will lift its forecast for 5G subscriptions globally to around 2.8 billion by 2025 from 2.6 billion seen previously
Sweden's Ericsson will lift its forecast for 5G subscriptions globally to around 2.8 billion by 2025 from 2.6 billion seen previously, as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Monday.
The telecoms sector has been among few to experience surging demand despite the economic uncertainty linked to the pandemic, as more people work remotely."Long-term we look at 2025 2.8 billion 5G subscriptions", Patrik Cerwall, Head of Strategic Marketing at Ericsson, told a web seminar held by the telecoms gear maker.
First Published on May 11, 2020 12:25 pm