App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ericsson raises 2025 forecast for 5G subscriptions due to pandemic

Sweden's Ericsson will lift its forecast for 5G subscriptions globally to around 2.8 billion by 2025 from 2.6 billion seen previously

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Sweden's Ericsson will lift its forecast for 5G subscriptions globally to around 2.8 billion by 2025 from 2.6 billion seen previously, as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Monday.

The telecoms sector has been among few to experience surging demand despite the economic uncertainty linked to the pandemic, as more people work remotely.

"Long-term we look at 2025 2.8 billion 5G subscriptions", Patrik Cerwall, Head of Strategic Marketing at Ericsson, told a web seminar held by the telecoms gear maker.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Ericsson #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.