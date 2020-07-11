Erdogan says first prayers in Hagia Sophia on July 24

Erdogan said the nearly 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia would remain open to Muslims, Christians and foreigners, but added that Turkey had exercised its sovereign right in converting it to a mosque and would interpret criticism of the move as an attack on its independence.
Reuters
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 09:27 am