Turkish President Erdogan declares week-long mourning for quake victims

This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the twon of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held noryhwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6, 2022. Hundreds have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. (AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday declared seven days of national mourning for the victims of an earthquake that killed at least 2,600 people in his country and neighbouring Syria.

"A national mourning period has been declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in all our national and foreign representative offices," Erdogan said in a tweet.