Environmental activist Greta Thunberg wins first Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity

Young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was awarded the first Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. The award carries a €1,000,000 prize and the entire amount would be donated by Thunberg to project and organisations “fighting for a sustainable world”.

There were 136 nominees (79 organisations, 57 personalities) from 46 across the world for the award.

The Gulbenkian Prize “aims to recognize people, groups of people and/or organizations from all over the world whose contributions to mitigation and adaptation to climate change stand out for its novelty, innovation, and impact”.

The news of the feat was revealed by Thunberg herself on Instagram. She wrote on July 20: “I am extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.”

She further said: “We are in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support organizations and projects that are fighting for a sustainable world, defending nature and supporting people already facing the worst impacts of the climate- and ecological crisis - particularly those living in the Global South.”

Thunberg added that her foundation will “start by giving €100 to the SOS Amazonia Campaign led by ‘Fridays For Future Brasil’ to tackle COVID-19 in the Amazon, and €100 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to support their work to make ecocide an international crime.”

Praising the young activist, Jorge Sampaio, Chair, Grand Jury of the Gulbenkian Prize, said: “The way Greta Thunberg has been able to mobilize younger generations for the cause of climate change and her tenacious struggle to alter a status quo that persists, makes her one of the most remarkable figures of our days.”

Greta Thunberg already has two Nobel Peace Prize Nominations (2019 and 2020) to her name and was featured by Time magazine among the “100 most influential people in the world”. Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement also won Amnesty International’s ‘Ambassadors of Conscience’ award last year for their work on highlighting the need for immediate action to stop climate change.