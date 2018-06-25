App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Entire police force of a Mexican town detained after murder of a mayoral candidate

Juárez is the third politician to be killed in the western state of Michoacán in just over a week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The entire police force of a town in Mexico was detained on Sunday after accusations arose that they might have been involved in the murder of a mayoral candidate.

Fernando Ángeles Juárez, a 64-year-old businessman who recently ventured into politics, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Thursday outside one of his properties in Ocampo. Juárez is the third politician to be killed in the western state of Michoacán in just over a week, a BBC report said.

After his murder, Ocampo's public security secretary, Oscar González García was accused of being involved in the incident. However, when the federal officers investigating the case arrived in the town on Saturday to arrest him, the local police officers stopped them.

The federal officers returned with reinforcements on Sunday and detained the entire police force of the town along with García. The detainees which included 27 police officers were taken to the state capital for questioning.

According to the BBC, the prosecutors have accused the officers and the public security secretary to have links with organised crime groups active in the state.

There have been over 100 political killings ahead of the general election in Mexico which is scheduled to be held on July 1. The country will go to polls next Sunday to pick a new president, senators and members of the Chamber of Deputies. Over 3,000 posts at the local and regional level are also in the fray.

Mexico is reputed to have one of the highest homicide rates in the world. Mexico has five cities among top 10 cities with highest murder rates in the world.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 05:13 pm

