App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure technology addresses challenges of health, education: Satya Nadella

Address a press conference here as a co-chair of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019, the Indian origin business leader said computers have become embedded in the fabric of everyday life.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday asked world leaders to ensure that technology addresses the challenges facing humanity, including access to education and healthcare.

Address a press conference here as a co-chair of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019, the Indian origin business leader said computers have become embedded in the fabric of everyday life.

"It is the responsibility of everyone to make sure technology addresses our biggest challenges -- access to education and healthcare, empowering people with disabilities," he said.

Another co-chair, Colombia's Juan David Aristizabal, co-founder of Todos por la Educación, said, "We are in a learning crisis - people are not equipped with the right skills - so one of the things I want to do is show how we have to not just change the education system, but do a revolution in the education."

Akira Sakano, chair of Zero Waste Academy, explained how her small Japanese town is becoming waste-free.

In a moving statement, Mohammed Hassan Mohamud, a Somalian refugee who has spent the last 20 years in a Kenyan refugee camp, said: "Refugee camps are not ethical - putting people in far away people and pretending they don't exist. It kills people and kills their spirit. That's what keeps me up at night.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #education #healthcare #Microsoft #Satya Nadella #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.