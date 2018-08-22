App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Enhanced 'listening skill' makes robot better at talking

The android ERICA, created by Hiroshi Ishiguro of Osaka University in Japan, was specifically designed for natural conversation through incorporation of human-like facial expressions and gestures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Scientists have upgraded a conversational human like robot, giving it a greater ability to have a natural dialogue with people by enhancing its listening skills.

The android ERICA, created by Hiroshi Ishiguro of Osaka University in Japan, was specifically designed for natural conversation through incorporation of human-like facial expressions and gestures.

"When we talk to one another, it's never a simple back and forward progression of information," said Tatsuya Kawahara of Kyoto University in Japan.

"Listening is active. We express agreement by nodding or saying 'uh-huh' to maintain the momentum of conversation. This is called 'backchanneling', and is something we wanted to implement with ERICA," said Kawahara.

related news

The team also focused on developing a system for 'attentive listening'. This is when a listener asks elaborating questions, or repeats the last word of the speaker's sentence, allowing for more engaging dialogue.

Deploying a series of distance sensors, facial recognition cameras, and microphone arrays, the team began collecting data on parameters necessary for a fluid dialogue between ERICA and a human subject.

"We looked at three qualities when studying backchanneling. These were: timing when a response happens; lexical form what is being said; and prosody, or how the response happens," said Kawahara.

Responses were generated through machine learning using a counselling dialogue corpus, resulting in dramatically improved dialog engagement.

Testing in five-minute sessions with a human subject, ERICA demonstrated significantly more dynamic speaking skill, including the use of backchanneling, partial repeats, and statement assessments.

"Making a human-like conversational robot is a major challenge. This project reveals how much complexity there is in listening, which we might consider mundane," said Kawahara.
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 12:46 pm

tags #Hiroshi Ishiguro #Japan #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.