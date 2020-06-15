App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Chief Executive Bernard Looney said the pandemic is forcing the company to face the long-term impact on the economy, together with the likelihood of weaker demand for a longer period of time.

PTI

Energy company BP is writing off as much as USD 17.5 billion from its oil and gas assets and will review its plans to develop oil wells as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates its goal of decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels.

The company pledged in February to become a net-zero company by 2050, but the pandemic has forced them to re-consider their assumptions once more.

"We are also reviewing our development plans,'' Looney said. “All that will result in a significant charge in our upcoming results, but I am confident that these difficult decisions – rooted in our net zero ambition and reaffirmed by the pandemic – will better enable us to compete through the energy transition."

BP said the actions would to non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter, estimated to be between USD 13 billion to USD 17.5 billion post-tax.

Supply of oil and gas was particularly high when the outbreak began, creating a perfect storm for the industry. With storage facilities filling up, the U.S. price of oil went below zero in April for the first time ever.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #BP #coronavirus #Covid-19 #energy #World News

