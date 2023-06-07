English
    Eneco to build 50 MW battery storage plant in Belgium using Tesla batteries

    The project in Ville-sur-Haine will consist of 53 "Megapack" battery units from Tesla, able to deliver power for 4 hours or 200 megawatt-hours in all.

    Reuters
    June 07, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
    Dutch energy company Eneco said on Wednesday it would build a 50 megawatt (MW) battery energy storage project in Belgium using Tesla battery packs, its largest such project to date.

    The project in Ville-sur-Haine will consist of 53 "Megapack" battery units from Tesla, able to deliver power for 4 hours or 200 megawatt-hours in all.

    Such storage projects are expected to become increasingly important in coming years as increasing amounts of electricity is being generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

    Eneco is controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

