App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Endless wars will eventually come to 'glorious end': Donald Trump

Trump's tweet on January 7 night comes on the heels of recent reports that indicate that the US is not as close to withdrawing troops from strife-torn Syria as the president indicated last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump has said that "endless wars", specially those fought out of judgement, and which have been receiving little financial or military help from rich countries will eventually come to a "glorious end".

Trump's tweet on January 7 night comes on the heels of recent reports that indicate that the US is not as close to withdrawing troops from strife-torn Syria as the president indicated last month.

In the tweet, Trump did not specifically name any particular war, but certainly he was referring to the current ongoing wars in Syria and Afghanistan.

"Endless Wars, especially those which are fought out of judgement mistakes that were made many years ago, & those where we are getting little financial or military help from the rich countries that so greatly benefit from what we are doing, will eventually come to a glorious end!" Trump tweeted.

related news

John Bolton, the national security adviser, said on January 6 that US forces will remain in Syria until key benchmarks are met, including a definitive Islamic State defeat.

Bolton and other White House officials have been working "behind-the-scenes" to slow the president's order last month to pull all 2,000 troops after declaring victory over ISIS, The New York Times reported.

Trump's surprise announcement in December that appeared to signal a rapid withdrawal of the American forces from war-torn Syria, where the US special forces play an important role in supporting local forces fighting the dreaded ISIS group caused a diplomatic storm.

"We've won against ISIS," he said at that time. "We've beaten them and we've beaten them badly. We've taken back the land. And now it's time for our troops to come back home."

Allies, like Britain, France, and American lawmakers were taken off-guard when Trump announced plans for the withdrawal.

According to media reports, he has also sought significant reduction of US troops in Afghanistan.

Last week, Trump questioned as to why countries like India, Russia and Pakistan are not fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan and the US ended up sending thousands of its troops in the war-torn country.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Politics #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.