Endless wars will eventually come to 'glorious end': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that "endless wars", specially those fought out of judgement, and which have been receiving little financial or military help from rich countries will eventually come to a "glorious end".

Trump's tweet on January 7 night comes on the heels of recent reports that indicate that the US is not as close to withdrawing troops from strife-torn Syria as the president indicated last month.

In the tweet, Trump did not specifically name any particular war, but certainly he was referring to the current ongoing wars in Syria and Afghanistan.



Endless Wars, especially those which are fought out of judgement mistakes that were made many years ago, & those where we are getting little financial or military help from the rich countries that so greatly benefit from what we are doing, will eventually come to a glorious end!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2019

Trump tweeted.

John Bolton, the national security adviser, said on January 6 that US forces will remain in Syria until key benchmarks are met, including a definitive Islamic State defeat.

Bolton and other White House officials have been working "behind-the-scenes" to slow the president's order last month to pull all 2,000 troops after declaring victory over ISIS, The New York Times reported.

Trump's surprise announcement in December that appeared to signal a rapid withdrawal of the American forces from war-torn Syria, where the US special forces play an important role in supporting local forces fighting the dreaded ISIS group caused a diplomatic storm.

"We've won against ISIS," he said at that time. "We've beaten them and we've beaten them badly. We've taken back the land. And now it's time for our troops to come back home."

Allies, like Britain, France, and American lawmakers were taken off-guard when Trump announced plans for the withdrawal.

According to media reports, he has also sought significant reduction of US troops in Afghanistan.

Last week, Trump questioned as to why countries like India, Russia and Pakistan are not fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan and the US ended up sending thousands of its troops in the war-torn country.