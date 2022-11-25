 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
End of the road for Brazil's Bolsonaro as military refuses to back election fraud claims

Pranay Sharma
Nov 25, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

The electoral court's rejection of Bolsonaro's challenge to the presidential election smoothens the path for Lula to take over as the new President of Brazil on January 1, 2023.

The Brazilian military’s refusal to support Jair Bolsonaro seems to have scuppered the country’s extremist president’s plans to stay on to power by questioning the results of the October presidential election that he narrowly lost to his leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro’s hopes were further dashed when the head of Brazil's electoral court, Alexandre de Moraes, on Wednesday rejected his challenge to the presidential election and fined the parties in his coalition $4.27 million for "bad faith litigation".

Bolsonaro had lost the October 30 runoff election to Lula by the narrowest margin—50.9 percent of the vote versus 49.1 percent votes.

Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) had filed a complaint to challenge the outcome of the election claiming some of the electronic voting machines were flawed and those votes should be invalidated.

But Moraes described the challenge as “offensive” to democratic norms and felt it sought to encourage criminal and anti-democratic movements.
The court also ordered that all political funds for the president’s coalition parties be blocked until the fine is paid.

It also asked for an investigation into any misuse of the party’s structure and funds by the head of the PL party, Valdemar da Costa Neto.
The court’s decision smoothens the path for Lula, a two-time former president, to take over as the new President of Brazil on January 1, 2023.