 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Donald Trump home

Associated Press
Sep 02, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug 8 search.

Former US President Donald Trump (File Image)

FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug 8 search.

It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level. (AP)

Associated Press
TAGS: #Donald Trump #FBI #Mar-a-Lago
first published: Sep 2, 2022 08:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.