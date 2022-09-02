English
    Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Donald Trump home

    The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug 8 search.

    Associated Press
    September 02, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
    FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

    It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level. (AP)
    Tags: #Donald Trump #FBI #Mar-a-Lago
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 08:53 pm
