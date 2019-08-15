App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Employees urge Google not to work with US immigration officials

The petition demanded that the Silicon Valley-based company publicly commit not to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, and CBP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hundreds of Google employees on Wednesday called on the internet titan to avoid working for US immigration officials until they stop "engaging in human rights abuses."

A petition signed by more than 600 "Googlers" as of late afternoon was prompted by word that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was preparing to request bids on a massive cloud computing contract.

Google is a major cloud computing provider. Its rivals in the market included Amazon and Microsoft.

Close

"The winning cloud provider will be streamlining CBP's infrastructure and facilitating its human rights abuses," a copy of the petition posted on medium.com said.

related news

"It's time to stand together again and state clearly that we will not work on any such contract." Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The petition demanded that the Silicon Valley-based company publicly commit not to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, and CBP.

By providing technology support to those agencies in the current climate, Google would be "trading its integrity for a bit of profit, and joining a shameful lineage," the petition argued.

"History is clear: the time to say 'NO' is now," the petition read.

"We refuse to be complicit."

Those who signed the petition argued that it would be "unconscionable" for any tech company supporting those agencies given current practices at the US southern border.

Google last year dropped out of the bidding for a huge Pentagon cloud computing contract that could be worth up to USD 10 billion after a protest by employees urging the company to stay out of the business of war.

In recent years, Google employees have challenged the company on issues including sexual harassment in the workplace and the potential tailoring of a version of its online search engine for use on China's heavily censored internet.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 15, 2019 07:21 am

tags #Google #human rights

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.