Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digital Civility Index: Indians exposed to online risks; fake news biggest threat

The four categories considered by Microsoft for the index are behavioural, reputational, sexual and personal/intrusive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Microsoft released the Digital Civility Index 2019 which measures consumers’ lifetime exposure to online risks. The company surveyed 22 countries, ranked and assigned them a digital civility score. Lower scores indicate lower online risk exposure and a higher perceived level of Digital Civility.
Microsoft released the Digital Civility Index (DCI) 2018 which measures consumers’ lifetime exposure to online risks. The company surveyed 22 countries, ranked and assigned them a digital civility score. Lower scores indicate lower online risk exposure and a higher perceived level of Digital Civility. The top challenge India faces in terms of civility is the spread of fake news. Here are 10 countries that face the least risks online.
10. Singapore | DCI: 63 | 2018 DCI: N/A (Image: Reuters)
9. Italy | DCI: 62 | 2018 DCI: 63 (Image: Reuters)
8. Canada | DCI: 60 | 2018 DCI: N/A (Image: Reuters)
7. India | DCI: 59 | 2018 DCI: 61 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
6. Malaysia | DCI: 58 | 2018 DCI: 56 (Image: Reuters)
5. Germany | DCI: 57 | 2018 DCI: 65 (Image: Reuters)
4. Belgium | DCI: 56 | 2018 DCI: 61 (Image: Reuters)
3. France | DCI: 52 | 2018 DCI: 58 (Image: Reuters)
2. USA | DCI: 51 | 2018 DCI: 61 (Image: Reuters)
1. The United Kingdom | DCI: 50 | 2018 DCI: 51 (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:23 pm

