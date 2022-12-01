 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emmanuel Macron visits NASA, talks space cooperation as US visit begins

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST

Emmanuel Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States since taking office in 2017 and is expected to confront President Joe Biden over new American subsidies that are riling European leaders already facing the economic fallout following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

File image of French President Emmanuel Macron (Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron visited NASA headquarters on Wednesday and stressed the importance of norms for operating in space as he began a visit to the United States to discuss issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to China with American leaders.

Macron's first public engagement was at the headquarters of the U.S. space agency alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, who said the two would discuss collaboration in space to tackle climate change and on security.

Macron said space represents "a new place of conflict" and that it was important for France and the United States to work together on setting rules and norms because they share a commitment to science as well as democratic values.

"We have crazy players in space as well, and we have rogue states there and we have new hybrid attacks," Macron said, speaking in English.

Harris and Macron announced new U.S.-French cooperation on space during a meeting in Paris a year ago.