Emmanuel Macron to address nation after government survives no-confidence vote

Mar 21, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

More than 200 people were arrested across the country on Monday evening, police said, after spontaneous protests broke out hours after Macron's government narrowly survived the parliamentary vote.

French President Emmanuel Macron will break his silence on Wednesday to outline plans after his administration survived a no-confidence motion in parliament over a deeply unpopular pension reform, the government spokesman said.

The failure of the vote will be a relief to Macron. Had it succeeded, it would have sunk his government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

"The prime minister (Elisabeth Borne) placed herself in the hands of parliament and in that sense she has been comforted by parliament," government spokesman Oliver Veran told RTL radio.