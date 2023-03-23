 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emmanuel Macron stands firm on pension bill as protests escalate

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

France's new law raising the pension age is necessary and will come into force later this year, President Emmanuel Macron said, showing no sign of relenting in the face of escalating protests across the country.

"Do you think I enjoy doing this (pension) reform? No," Macron said in an interview aired on France's two biggest TV stations. "But there are not a hundred ways to balance the accounts ... this reform is necessary."

Protests against the bill -- which lifts the retirement age by two years to 64 -- have drawn huge crowds in rallies organised by unions since January.

Most have been peaceful, but anger has mounted since the government pushed the bill through parliament without a vote last week. The past six nights have seen fierce demonstrations in Paris and elsewhere with rubbish bins set ablaze and scuffles with police.