Emmanuel Macron speaks to Donald Trump, says Iran must not escalate situation

Emmanuel Macron expressed France's solidarity with its allies during a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday and said Iran must avoid "destabilising" actions after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

"Given the recent rise in tensions in Iraq and the region, the President of the Republic highlighted his total solidarity with our allies in light of the attacks carried out in recent weeks against the coalition in Iraq," Macron's office said in a statement.