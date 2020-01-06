App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 08:20 AM IST

Emmanuel Macron speaks to Donald Trump, says Iran must not escalate situation

"Given the recent rise in tensions in Iraq and the region, the President of the Republic highlighted his total solidarity with our allies in light of the attacks carried out in recent weeks against the coalition in Iraq," Macron's office said in a statement.

Reuters

Emmanuel Macron expressed France's solidarity with its allies during a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday and said Iran must avoid "destabilising" actions after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

"Given the recent rise in tensions in Iraq and the region, the President of the Republic highlighted his total solidarity with our allies in light of the attacks carried out in recent weeks against the coalition in Iraq," Macron's office said in a statement.

"He also expressed his concerns regarding the destabilising activities of the Quds force under General Qassem Soleimani and highlighted the need for Iran... to avoid taking any measures that could lead to an escalation in the situation and destablising the region."

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Doanld Trump #Emmanuel Macron #Iran #World News

