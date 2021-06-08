MARKET NEWS

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by man during trip to southeast France

Images broadcast on the BFM news channel showed Macron approach a barrier to shake the hand of a man who slapped the 43-year-old across the face in the village of Tain-l'Hermitage in the Drome region.

AFP
June 08, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. | File Image.

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France on Tuesday, an aide said.

TAGS: #Emmanuel Macron #France #World News
first published: Jun 8, 2021 06:50 pm

