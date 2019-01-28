App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Emmanuel Macron says concerned about conditions of Carlos Ghosn's detention in Japan

Ghosn resigned as Renault head last week. He remains in detention following his arrest in Japan in November and indictment for financial misconduct.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

French President Emmanuel Macron said on January 27 he has expressed concern to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the prison conditions faced by former Renault boss Carlos Ghosn.

"I have considered that the detention was very long and the conditions of the detention harsh, I have said so to Prime Minister Abe on several occasions," Macron told reporters during a visit to Egypt.

The crisis surrounding Ghosn, however, did not threaten the balance of the carmaking alliance between Renault and Nissan, he said.

Ghosn resigned as Renault head last week. He remains in detention following his arrest in Japan in November and indictment for financial misconduct.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Carlos Ghosn #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.