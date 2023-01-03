 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emmanuel Macron says 2023 will be the year of pension reform in France

Jan 03, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Reforming France's costly and complicated pension system was a key plank of Macron's election platform when he came to power in 2017.

The coming year will be one of much-delayed pension reform, President Emmanuel Macron told the French in a New Year's Eve speech on Saturday.

Reforming France's costly and complicated pension system was a key plank of Macron's election platform when he came to power in 2017.

But his initial proposals provoked weeks of protests and transport strikes just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Macron put the initiative on hold as he ordered France into lockdown in early 2020.

"We need to work longer," he said in a televised speech, adding that the reform would be implemented by the end of the summer.

Macron, who won a second presidential mandate in April but lost his outright majority in parliament in June - making it tougher for him to implement reforms - urged the French to be united.

Macron has long made it clear he wants to raise the retirement age - but this has already met fierce resistance from unions and, according to polls, is deeply unpopular with the public.