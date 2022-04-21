English
    Emmanuel Macron more convincing than Marine Le Pen in French election debate: Poll

    The snap survey by Elabe for BFM TV found that 59% of polled viewers found Macron more convincing than Le Pen. In 2017, the same polling firm found that 63% of those surveyed found Macron more convincing.

    Reuters
    April 21, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST
    French President Emmanuel Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron was found to be more convincing than far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a pre-election debate on French televison ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff vote, an opinion poll showed.

    Polls of voting intentions for the April 24 election estimate that Macron will win with around 55.5% of the vote. In 2017, Macron beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the vote.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Emmanuel Macron #France #Marine Le Pen #World News
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 06:07 am
