 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Emirates Steel Arkan considers Thyssenkrupp steel stake

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

One option being discussed is for Emirates Steel Arkan to take a minority stake in Thyssenkrupp Steel as part of a business partnership, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Emirates Steel Arkan considers Thyssenkrupp steel stake

Emirates Steel Arkan is considering a potential investment in Thyssenkrupp's steel business and could make a formal bid in the coming months, Bloomberg News reported.

One option being discussed is for Emirates Steel Arkan to take a minority stake in Thyssenkrupp Steel as part of a business partnership, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Gulf firm would produce renewable-powered products before shipping them to Germany, where Thyssenkrupp could shape them into automotive components, it added.

India's JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) and buyout firm CVC Capital Partners have also expressed interest in the Thyssenkrupp steel business in recent months, the report added.